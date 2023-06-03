HRT Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Joint were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Joint by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Joint during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Joint by 222.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 47,264 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of JYNT opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.44. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.44 million. Joint had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.