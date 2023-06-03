HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HROW. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HROW. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of HROW stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.