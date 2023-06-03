HRT Financial LP Has $635,000 Stock Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNNT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.44%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 9,560 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,903.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,914.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,903.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,914.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,921.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 67,560 shares of company stock worth $364,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

