HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 149,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 801,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 117,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MJ opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

