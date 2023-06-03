Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $416,000 Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,424,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 48,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

