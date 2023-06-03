Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 977,395 shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 34.0% during the third quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,351,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after buying an additional 850,110 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 778,845 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PRTS. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CarParts.com stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 2.18.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,504.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,161.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at $127,604.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares in the company, valued at $296,504.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,998. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

