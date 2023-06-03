Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $762.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

