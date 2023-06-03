Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Cimpress worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 39.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,384 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 238.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,179,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $51.04 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

