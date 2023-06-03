Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $391,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of TEVA opened at $7.23 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

