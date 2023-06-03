Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,338 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHI. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PLDT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Stock Up 2.9 %

PHI opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $962.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PLDT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About PLDT

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.