Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $125,000.
GTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.
GTES opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.19.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
