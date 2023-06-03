ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 42.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 4.2 %

ACIW opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.56.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.