Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

