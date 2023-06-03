Gleb Budman Sells 13,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CEO Gleb Budman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $54,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,128 shares in the company, valued at $598,358.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gleb Budman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $8,520.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $8,240.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $8,240.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $8,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $9,400.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $9,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $9,420.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $9,300.00.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $4.28 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 6.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

