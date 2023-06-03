Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,353,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,522,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $16.46 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

