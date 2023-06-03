James M. Griggs Sells 250 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Equifax Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of EFX stock opened at $213.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average is $203.88.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
