Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,756 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,227,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,436,766.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 781,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

