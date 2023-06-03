Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,756 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,227,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,436,766.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $75,696.14.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $31.85.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 781,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (EMO)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.