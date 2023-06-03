Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider Sells $48,615.25 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 3.0 %

CENT opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CENT. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.