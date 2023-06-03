William Trousdale Sells 2,500 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $264,520.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Friday, May 12th, William Trousdale sold 976 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $17,548.48.

On Monday, May 15th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, William Trousdale sold 465 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $9,076.80.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 506,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,204,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

