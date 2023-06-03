Assetmark Inc. Has $150,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

