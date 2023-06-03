Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1,087.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,734,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,030,000 after buying an additional 2,206,865 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MDYV opened at $65.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

