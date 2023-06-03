Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,706 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 731.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,709,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

