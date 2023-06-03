Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $969.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

