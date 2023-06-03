Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1,335.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

