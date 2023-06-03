Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,210 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

