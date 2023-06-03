Assetmark Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Natera by 186.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $48.81 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,346,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,306.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,346,778.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,681. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

