Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,359 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $11,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 49.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 235,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after buying an additional 190,158 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $85,986.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $85,986.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,515. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of OM stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

