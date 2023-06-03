Assetmark Inc. Has $102,000 Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHT opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

