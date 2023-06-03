Assetmark Inc. Has $98,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in UGI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI Trading Up 1.0 %

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE:UGI opened at $28.06 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.15%.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.