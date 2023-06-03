Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $677.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $668.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.39.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

