Assetmark Inc. Acquires 298 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 158,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $45.60 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

