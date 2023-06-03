Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of FOCS opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

