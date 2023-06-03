Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,679 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 11,992.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILCB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 121,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

