Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
Insider Activity
In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman bought 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 6.2 %
NYSE:FG opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.
F&G Annuities & Life Profile
