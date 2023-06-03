Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Life Time Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $21.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $510.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

