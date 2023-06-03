Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,095.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $99,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,501 over the last 90 days. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

