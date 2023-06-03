Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 550,204 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $85.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

