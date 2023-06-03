Assetmark Inc. Has $73,000 Stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,562 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.22% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUAG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $22.12.

About NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

