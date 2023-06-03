The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after buying an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,007,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

