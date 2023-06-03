Assetmark Inc. Has $74,000 Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

