GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.53) to GBX 1,730 ($21.38) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

GSK Increases Dividend

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

