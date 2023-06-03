Assetmark Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $56.14.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.