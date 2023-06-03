Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $25.10.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

