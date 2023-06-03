Assetmark Inc. Has $67,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 73,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $250.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.42 and its 200-day moving average is $250.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

