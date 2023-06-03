Assetmark Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 53,250.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Gas Price Performance

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 26,310 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,967.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,509,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,443,701.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,350,789 shares of company stock worth $201,194,382. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.99.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -65.44%.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

