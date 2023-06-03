Insider Selling: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Sells $299,619.00 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $299,619.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 159,778 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 108,549 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 301,241 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

