Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,652,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,785,000 after buying an additional 148,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 908,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 372,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,591,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 660,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 95,699 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.52 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

