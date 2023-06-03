Assetmark Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.