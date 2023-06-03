Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $556.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.61. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $20.54.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 32.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,969,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,513 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 476,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Articles

