PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Shares of BNS opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $68.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

